A video showing Bhind District Magistrate Sanjeev Srivastava slapping a student multiple times during an exam has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on April 1 during the BSc 2nd year Mathematics exam at Deendayal Dangraulia Mahavidyalaya. In the video, Srivastava is seen confronting a student, identified as Rohit Rathore, dragging him from his seat and repeatedly slapping him. In a second clip, the official escorts Rathore to what appears to be a staff room, hands a paper to another individual, and slaps the student again while questioning him. Defending his actions in a statement to NDTV, Srivastava claimed he had received reports of mass cheating at the college and acted to enforce exam discipline. Gwalior Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped by Landlord's Son, His Friend in Madhya Pradesh After Duo Lure Victim in Their Car on Pretext of Buying Her Candy; Arrested.

IAS Officer Sanjeev Srivastava Caught On Camera Slapping Student Repeatedly in Madhya Pradesh

Video: IAS Officer Slaps Student Repeatedly During Exam In Madhya Pradeshhttps://t.co/lyiqp5nyn6 pic.twitter.com/vDIN0VIhxV — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 12, 2025

