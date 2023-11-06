Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of Iran, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, said an official statement on Monday, November 6. The statement further said that the two leaders discussed the escalating difficult situation in West Asia amid the Israel-Palestine war. For the unversed, a war broke out between the Hamas outfit and Israel after the latter launched an attack on the Jewish nation, claiming lives of over 1500 people and abducting hundreds as captives. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes 450 Hamas Targets Overnight in Gaza, Key Militant Jamal Musa Killed.

PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Iran President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

PM Narendra Modi speaks with the President of Iran, Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, exchange views on the difficult situation in West Asia and Israel-Hamas conflict: Prime Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/B8gZFuexXw — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

