Jabalpur, September 15: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a youth killed his dad after he scolded him for sitting idle without a job. Police officials said that the accused youth smashed his father's head with a hammer and slit his throat with a razor in Jabalpur on Monday, September 15. The deceased man was later identified as Ajit Singh, a 60-year-old preacher.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the unfortunate incident occurred in Mother Teresa Nagar of Madhotal in Jabalpur. After killing his father, the accused youth tried to flee Jabalpur but was caught by the police at the city's railway station. The incident came to light when a foul smell started emanating from the victim's house. Jabalpur Horror: Man Working With SFRI Rapes Widow on Pretext of Returning INR 1 Lakh Borrowed Money After Befriending Victim at Gym in MP.

This is when the neighbours alerted the police. When cops arrived, they found Singh’s body in a decomposing state. Cops said severe head injuries were found on the victim's body, with Singh's throat slit. Police began investigating the matter and confirmed that Singh's son, Amarjeet Singh, allegedly killed his father in a fit of rage. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Out on Parole Shot Dead Near Gwalior-Shivpuri Border, Police Begin Probe.

Police officials said that Amarjeet was angry as his father continuously told him to work and earn. On the day of the murder, Amarjeet allegedly attacked his father with a hammer and then used a razor to slit his throat. Later, the accused youth left his father's body in a pool of blood and tried to flee the city but was arrested.

