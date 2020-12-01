Jammu, Dec 1: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The firing from across the border in Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector was "unprovoked", they said. Machil Encounter: Indian Army Officer, 3 Soldiers Martyred During Anti-Terror Operation in J&K's Kupwara District, 3 Terrorists Gunned Down.

Indian troops retaliated effectively to silence the Pakistani guns, the officials said. Further details are awaited.