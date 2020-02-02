Jammu And Kashmir: Grenade Attack on CRPF Personnel Near Lal Chowk, Four Injured

Grenade attack in Srinagar (Photo Credits: ANI)

Srinagar, February 2: At least two CRPF jawans and two civilians sustained injuries after a grenade was lobbed at a Central Reserve Police Force deployment near Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. According to reports, suspected terrorists hurled a grenade towards CRPF jawans at Pratab Park in Lal Chowk. Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area. Jammu And Kashmir: Police Apprehend Two Minors Crossing LoC to Join Militants in PoK; Boys Handed Over to Family After Counselling.

An investigation was underway. The grenade attack comes two days after security forces gunned down three terrorists in an encounter in Jammu. The encounter broke out after a police team was randomly checking vehicles near the Nagrota toll post on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck. The vehicle was carrying four Pakistani terrorists who headed to Kashmir.

Grenade Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar:

Jammu & Kashmir: A grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of Central Reserve Police Force in Srinagar today; 2 CRPF personnel and 2 civilians sustained minor splinter injuries. Injured evacuated to hospital. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/b8m9wGI6Pr — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

According to the police, one terrorist was shot down in the first exchange of fire in which a policeman was also injured. A truck conductor was arrested, but the other three terrorists ran into the forest. In the subsequent firing, two more terrorists were killed and two overground workers of the terrorists arrested. "The module is from a fresh infiltration that could have happened from the International Border in Jammu last night," Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh told IANS.

Police recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from terrorists, and the three who have been arrested were being interrogated. Sources said that it seems to be a Jaish-e-Mohammed module, which had infiltrated from the Hiranagar - Kathua International Border in Jammu.