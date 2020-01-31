Jammu and Kashmir: Three Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Encounter on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Encounter on Jammu-Srinagar highway (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jammu, January 31: Three terrorists were gunned down after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. One police official was also injured after terrorists opened fire at the police team at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. According to a tweet by ANI, DGP J&K Police, Dilbagh Singh informed that the terrorists were a newly infiltrated group and were on their way to Srinagar. The official suspected that they infiltrated from Kathua, Hiranagar border.

Mukesh Singh, IG Jammu informed that when the police stopped a truck for checking at around 5 am on Friday, the militants hidden inside the vehicle started shooting. "One police personnel was also injured. There is a possibility of at least 4 more terrorists hidden in the area. Area has been cordoned & search operation is on", Singh said.

Following the encounter, a massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. Giving details about the incident, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials said that three terrorists were moving in the truck of which one has been killed while other suspects had run away in the nearby jungle area.

In the wake of the gunfight and ongoing encounter, the district Development Commissioner of Udhampur, Piyush Singla announced that all schools will remain shut in Udhampur zone following the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Reports also inform that authorities also ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure. On Monday, the security forces had killed one terrorist at Arwani village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.