Jammu And Kashmir: Police Apprehend Two Minors Crossing LoC to Join Militants in PoK; Boys Handed Over to Family After Counselling

Baramulla, February 1: Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday handed over two students, who allegedly tried to cross over to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), to their family. The boys are residents of Baramulla district of the union territory. According to reports, the boys were studying in class 11, and they tried to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to become terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir: Three Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Encounter on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The youths were handed over to their families after a four-day counselling. Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla, “Two boys studying in class 11 had left their house after one was scolded for not going to tuition. They wanted to cross LoC and become militants. They were intercepted here, and we wanted to give them a chance, so returned them to their families after 4-day counselling.” Jammu & Kashmir: Militant Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Ganderbal District.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the Indian Army received input of their presence at Uri in Baramulla district on January 25. The boys were travelling on a bus from Uri to Baramulla and were apprehended at Ganthmulla. Last year in December also, Jammu and Kashmir apprehended five youths belonging to Pulwama district who were planning to cross the LoC. Out of these five, four were minors.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that over 300 terrorists were waiting at launchpads in PoK to cross the LoC. Due to this, security forces were put on high alert. According to India Today, the Pakistani Army has recruited about 60 war-toughened Afghan fighters who would be infiltrated across the border to spread terror in the Kashmir Valley.