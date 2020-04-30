Jammu And Kashmir: Minor Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Poonch

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, April 30: A minor was killed after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to reports, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation around 7 pm by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector. The Indian Army is retaliating, officials said. Indian Army Responds With 'Precision Strikes at Terror Launch Pads' After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Keran Sector.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mankote sector in the last few days. Pakistani soldiers had violated bilateral ceasefire on Monday by shelling in Mankato sector. Meanwhile, Pakistan has summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad to lodge protest over the alleged firing by the Indian troops across the Line of Control that resulted in the killing of a Pakistani soldier and two civilians. Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat in Keran: Insight Into The Operation That Left 5 Militants, Troopers Slain.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and registered “Pakistan’s strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces” in Rakhchikri Sector on April 29, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said. The Pakistan Army claimed that a 34-year-old Pakistani soldier and two women were killed in firing allegedly by the Indian troops across the LoC on April 29.

On April 29, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district. Pakistan also violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district on April 28.