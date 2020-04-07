Kupwara Encounter: Insight Into The Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat; Names of 5 Indian Army Troopers Martyred in Keran Sector of Jammu And Kashmir During Operation Rangdouri Behak

Five Indian Army soldiers who were martyred during Operation Rangdouri Behak (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Srinagar, April 7: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday. Five terrorists were gunned down by the Indian Army. Five Indian paratroopers were also martyred during the “Operation Rangdouri Behak” which was launched on April 1 by the security forces. The five soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty are - Subedar Sanjeev Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, Haveldar Davendra Singh of Uttarakhand, paratrooper Bal Krishan of Himachal Pradesh, Paratrooper Amit Kumar of Uttarakhand and Chhatrapal Singh of Rajasthan. Indian Army Guns Down 9 Terrorists in Kashmir Valley In Last 24 Hours, 3 Soldiers Martyred.

The military operation was conducted over five days. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Giving details of the operation in which five personnel of Special Forces lost their lives, Lt Gen BS Raju, Commander of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, said the infiltration happened on April 1 early in the morning and the bid was immediately detected by the battalion deployed along LoC and they were given a chase.

Five Indian Soldiers Martyred During Operation Rangdouri Behak:

The 5 Army Special Forces soldiers who eliminated 5 terrorists in a high altitude hand-hand encounter in Kupwara in Kashmir near the LoC. Our entire squad, sadly, paid with their lives. pic.twitter.com/gAYm2vwekv — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) April 6, 2020

The 15 Corps commander said, Over the next two days, on April 2 and 3, the formation conducted multiple helicopter and UAV sorties to get better situational awareness. They also used this time to isolate the terrorists both from the east and west," On the based on the information available of the likely location of terrorists, special forces were dropped in the close vicinity by helicopters. 5 Soldiers Killed as Army Fights Infiltrators in North Kashmir; 5 Militants Gunned Down.

An Army infantry battalion Commanding Officer said that his battalion is deployed on LoC in Kashmir in extremely harsh terrain at 11,000 feet. "On April 1, we detected an infiltration and immediately launched the operation. My boys have been operating day and night in subzero temperatures in inclement weather traversing steep slope of 70-degree gradient, wading through 6 to 10 feet of snow in hot pursuit of the terrorists," he said.

Statement of the Commanding Officer:

#WATCH Indian Army infantry battalion Commanding Officer deployed in Keran sector on LoC says that they had launched OpRangduriBehak on Apr1 after detecting terrorist infiltration against terrorists who may have caused mayhem in hinterland in Kashmir valley. (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/IBL8i63I4a — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Another Indian Army soldier who took part in the operation said, "It took us half an hour to get out and check our things. Then we followed their track. We followed the track for four-five hours after which we got their tell-tale signs, and then more tactical movement started," he said. The soldier added that the terrorists jumped into a nullah when the contact was made. Two members of Subedar Sanjeev’s team also slipped into the nullah where the terrorists were sitting.

Indian Army Soldier on Operation Rangdouri Behak:

#WATCH An Indian Army Special Forces soldier who took part in Op Rangdouri Behak in Keran sector on the Line of Control explains how JCO Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and his team eliminated the terrorists in close quarter combat after they were face to face there (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/6UxaPPMXBk — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

"There were two sides, on one side was ours and on the other by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar. Suddenly, a slide happened and two members of Sanjeev Kumarji's team fell. To save them, he too went down, and there was an encounter. In hand to hand combat five terrorists were neutralised. The Indian Army also lost five Bravehearts. The force recovered made in Pakistan food packets, clothing, and military equipment from the hideout of the five terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)