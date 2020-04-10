Indian Army Responds With 'Precision Strikes at Terror Launch Pads' After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Keran Sector

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 10: The Indian forces launched precision strikes at "terror launch pads" across the border in response to Pakistan's violation of ceasefire along the Line of Control.The retaliatory attack was launched after the Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Keran sector of Kupwara district, located in the northern portion of Jammu & Kashmir. Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat in Keran: Insight Into The Operation That Left 5 Militants, Troopers Slain

The Indian side has confirmed to have inflicted massive damage on the infrastructure of Pakistani forces and non-state actors across the border. Apart from the terror launch pads used by the anti-India extremist groups, forces also targeted the gun areas and ammunition piles of the enemy forces.

"India carries out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran Sector of Kupwara district. Reports of heavy damage on enemy side," the Defence Spokesperson was reported as saying in Srinagar.

The violation of ceasefire by Pakistan in Keran sector comes days after the Indian Army launched Operation Rangdouri in the region to trace down and neutralise the five militants who had reportedly sneaked through the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

The movement of infiltrators came under the radar on April 1, which compelled the Indian side to launch the military operation to eliminate them. The elite Para 4 commandos were later pressed into action to eliminate the insurgents.

On April 5, the gunmen and the military personnel were trapped in a nallah in Keran sector, where they engaged in a hand-to-hand fight. Five militants and five personnel of the Indian forces lost their lives in the encounter. The martyrs were identified as Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, Havildar Devendra Singh, and paratroopers Bal Krishan, Amit Kumar and Chhatrapal Singh.