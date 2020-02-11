Jammu And Kashmir: Mobile Internet Services Restored in Kashmir Valley After Day-Long Scrapping by Administration

Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, February 11: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday informed that they have restored the mobile internet 2G services in Kashmir valley. Earlier, in the morning administration had shut the mobile internet services as a precautionary measure in wake of death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat.

Informing about the details, the Union Territory administration said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mobile internet 2G services have been restored in Kashmir valley. The services were snapped today morning as a precautionary measure in wake of death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat." Mobile Internet Services Snapped in Kashmir on Death Anniversary of Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru.

Here's tweet by ANI:

#UPDATE Mobile internet 2G services have been restored in Kashmir valley. The services were snapped today morning as a precautionary measure in wake of death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder Maqbool Bhat. — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

It is to be known that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had om February scrapped the mobile internet across the union territory Jammu and Kashmir on the death anniversary Afzal Guru on February 9. Apart from this, mild restrictions were also been imposed in the parts of Srinagar. Following this, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) called for a bandh on eve of Afzal Guru's death anniversary.