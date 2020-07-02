Jammu, July 2: Pakistan again violated ceasefire on Thursday on the line of control (LoC) in two sectors in J&K's Poonch district by using automatic gunfire and mortar shelling.

Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 9.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

"Indian army retaliated befittingly".

For over a month, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in J&K with impunity.

LoC tensions have been rising in the backdrop of heightened Sino-India tensions on the line of actual control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

