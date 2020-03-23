Jammu And Kashmir: Police Bust Arms Racket in Sopore, 4 People Associated With JK Fighters-The Resistance Front Arrested

Arms and Ammunition recovered from Sopore (Photo Credits: ANI)

Sopore, March 23: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday busted an arms racket in Sopore district of the union territory. According to reports, the police, after receiving specific inputs, carried out an operation. Four people were also arrested, and huge cache arms and ammunition was recovered. The police reported recovered eight AK-47 rifles, nine pistols, 300 live rounds, 80 grenades and other paraphernalia. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. ISIS Terror Module in Delhi Gets Busted, 3 Terror Suspects Arrested.

In the initial interrogation, it was revealed that people, who were arrested, were working for a new terror organisation known by the name TRF/JK Fighters-The Resistance Front. As per the initial investigation, the organisation is currently being handled by one person based in Pakistan.

It is the second major operation carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the month of March. Earlier this month, the police busted another terror racket in Ganderbal and Budgam districts of the union territory. Police arrested five terrorist associates from the district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them. Last month also, Srinagar Police arrested two active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They were identified as Vakeel Ahmed Bhat and Omar Ismail Das, both residents of Bijbehara in Anantnag.