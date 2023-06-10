Srinagar, June 10: A tragic incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, where a woman died of a heart attack. The cause of her demise was the immense shock and disappointment she experienced when her son failed to pass the JKBOSE 12th Board Exam in 2023. The news of her son's failure was a devastating blow for her, resulting in a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to local media, the deceased was identified as Jameela Akhtar, a resident of Danwethpora Kokernag. Her husband, Mohammad Rafiq Malik, rushed her to the SDH Kokernag after she collapsed on the ground after hearing the news. The medical staff checked her and pronounced her dead on arrival. "The authorities said that she suffered a heart attack after learning that her son has failed to qualify class 12th exam," KNO reported. AHSEC 12th Result 2023 Out at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Declares Class 12 Results.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the results of the 12th class on Friday, June 9. As per the data given by the board, around 127636 students across Jammu and Kashmir had appeared in the class 12th exams, out of which 82441 have qualified it. The pass percentage of Boys has been recorded as 61 percent while the pass percentage of girls has been recorded as 68 percent. CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Out at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in: Odisha Board HSE Plus Two Arts Stream Exam Results Declared Online, Know How To Check Scorecard.

In another tragic news, an 18-year-old student of Class 12 died by suicide at her house in Sonepat on the evening of May 12 after she failed to clear the accountancy paper in the CBSE board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class 10 and 12 results on May 12. The girl’s mother said she locked herself in her room after the results were announced. “She was tense as her exam did not go well. There’s a shortage of teachers at the government school where she studied in Rai. We tried to console her, but she was upset and wanted to be left alone,” the parent said.

