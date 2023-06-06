Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 examination results. Students were seen celebrating after the announcement of results.

The overall pass percentage of Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination in Arts stream this year was 70.12 per cent while it was 79.57 percent in Commerce stream and 84.96 percent in Science stream, the AHSEC said.

From the Arts stream, 2,61,231 students had appeared in the examination and 28,651 students have secured first division, 58,869 students secured second division and 95,660 students secured third division.

Among the Arts candidates, Sankalpjit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School of Nagaon secured first position, while Diya Mahanta of the same institution secured second position, Shreya Sarkar of Nabarup Jatiya Bidyapith Secondary School and Junior College of Nagaon secured third position.

From Commerce stream, out of 20,417 students who appeared in the examination, 5,254 students have secured first division, 6,486 students secured second division and 4,505 students secured third division.

Among the Commerce candidates, Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College, Guwahati and Sukanya Kumar of Malaybari Senior Secondary School of Kamrup (Metro) jointly secured first position, Zilik Shill of Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Nagaon secured second position and Jahangir Alom Choudhury of Paramount Sr Secondary School of Hailakandi secured third position.

From Science, out of 46,383 students, 18,868 students have secured first division, 16,455 students secured second division and 4082 students secured third division.

Nikhilesh Dutta from a non institutional private school secured first position, Areejeet Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishab Upadhyay of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School of Nagaon jointly secured second position and Prarthana Priyam Saikia, from the same institution, secured the third position. (ANI)

