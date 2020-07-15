Srinagar, July 15: Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Assistant Director on Wednesday cancelled the summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Informing about the latest development, Assistant Director of SKIMS said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." Jammu & Kashmir to Reopen Tourism in Phased Manner From July 14, Govt Issues Guidelines.

Here's what SKIMS Assistant Director said:

Jammu and Kashmir: Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, says Assistant Director (Public Relations), SKIMS — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, a total of 11,173 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Union territory, out of which 6,223 recovered while 4,755 people are still active. Meanwhile, 195 people have died. Among other details, a total number of COVID-19 cases touched 9.36 lakh, out of which 24,309 people died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).