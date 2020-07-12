Srinagar, July 12: Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, snapped since mid-March with the outbreak of coronavirus in India, will re-start in a phased manner beginning from July 14. The government on Sunday issued guidelines for tourists who are planning to visit the union territory from Tuesday onwards. Goa Opens For Tourism After Months of Lockdown, Things and Guidelines You Should Know Before Taking 'The Goa Trip'.

As per the guidelines listed by the J&K administration, only those tourists would be permitted arrival who will be using the aerial mode of commutation. Entry of tourists through roadways or Railways will remain barred.

All arriving tourists will need to undergo the test to determine whether they are infected with coronavirus. The RTPCR testing would be conducted at arrival, stated the guidelines.

Further, the administration would allow only those tourists to exit the airport who have confirmed bookings in hotels of Jammu or Kashmir Valley.

Tourism Restarts in J&K: See Full List of Guidelines

The tourists arriving in Jammu & Kashmir must also have a confirmed departure ticket - either to their originating station or to another location in the country. The taxi or other transportation facility must also be pre-booked, added the guidelines issued by the government.

The governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh also restarted tourism activities earlier this month. The hill states, who rely on tourism as the major source of revenue, have imposed a spree of restrictions on tourists while permitting tourism activities.

