Awantipora, September 27: In a major breakthrough, security forces on Sunday gunned down two terrorists in an encounter in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora district. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. The encounter broke out in Samboora area. No security personnel sustained injuries in the gun battle. The gunfight is still underway. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along International Border in Kathua District.

The joined operation was carried by Jammu and Kashmir police and the security forces. According to reports, security forces launched a search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The encounter broke out after terrorists fired upon the security personnel. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants in Baramulla.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu and Kashmir: One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter with Police and security forces at Samboora, Awantipora. Operation is still underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/is0ywK64T4 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

On September 24 also, a terrorist was killed in Awantipora in an encounter with security forces. On Thursday, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF. A huge amount of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area.

