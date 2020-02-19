Jammu And Kashmir: Three Terrorists of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind Gunned Down by Security Forces in Pulwama Encounter

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, February 19: Security forces gunned down three terrorists belonging to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the gunfight took place in the Tral sub-district of Pulwama. The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at Shahpur and Kirni Sectors.

The slain terrorists were identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat, news agency ANI reported. They belonged to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), an offshoot of Al-Qaeda's Kashmir faction. In Octobre last year, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind had been wiped out from the valley.

"The AGH has been wiped out but some elements who are overground workers (OGW) are there. They suddenly crop up and join militant ranks... But, as of now, the AGH has been wiped out from Kashmir," Dilbag Singh had said. Five months prior to Singh's statement, security forces had gunned down Al-Qaeda militant Zakir Musa in Tral area of Pulwama. Musa was then heading the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has postponed Panchayat by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir following a security threat message shared by the administration. The EC last week announced by-elections for over 12,500 vacant Panchayat seats. The eight-phase polling was to be held from March 5 to March 20 on a party basis. The poll dates were March 5, March 7, March 9, March 12, March 14, March 16, March 18 and March 20.