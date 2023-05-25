Jammu, May 25: Four members of a 'Bakarwal' (Nomadic Goatherd) family were killed after a tree fell on them in J&K's Kishwar district, said officials on Thursday. The incident happened late Wednesday night. Man Dies on Birthday! 26-Year-Old Killed in Tree Falling Incident Soon After Celebrating His Birthday in Kolhapur.

Police said the four members of a Bakarwal family, all belonging to Kathua district, were killed around midnight at Bahlna area of Keshwan forest in Kishtwar when gusty winds and rainfall uprooted a tree that fell on them.

The victims include one male and three females. "A case has been registered in this incident. Legal and medical formalities are being completed," police said.

