Mumbai, May 24: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, a 26-year-old died after a tree fell on him in Kolhapur. The incident took place on Monday night after a tree that was uprooted due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, fell on him in Kolhapur's Bhatgoan. The deceased man has been identified as Akash Dhanawade.

Police officials said that Akash had just celebrated his birthday that day. According to a report in the Times of India, the incident took place at around 10 pm when Dhanawade had gone out on his bike for some work after celebrating his birthday. After finishing his work, Akash was returning home when the acacia tree fell on his bike near the Bhadgaon bridge. Uttarakhand Tree Falling Deaths: Two Killed, Three Injured After Tree Falls on Them in Separate Incidents in Haridwar.

Reportedly, the incident took place barely 500m from his home. Akash was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, however, doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased is survived by his parents and a sister. The tree is said to have fallen due to heavy rains. On Tuesday, heavy rain, lightning and strong winds lashes several parts of the city on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

In a separate incident, a pandal that was erected for a wedding collapsed early on Tuesday morning, in which 400 guests were trapped. The incident took place in the Gandhi Nagar area of Halondi village. Soon after the pandal collapsed, villagers and the local administration began a rescue operation and the trapped guests were taken to a hospital. Maharashtra Tragedy: Seven Devotees Dead, 30 Injured After Old Tree Near Temple Falls on Tin Shed in Akola, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Grief.

Although no casualty was reported, four two-wheelers and three four-wheelers were extensively damaged in the incident. The heavy downpour also led to power cuts for around half an hour at midnight in several areas of the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).