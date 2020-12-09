Pulwama, December 9: In a major breakthrough, two terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Tiken area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. There are reports of the presence of one more terrorist in the area. DGP Dilbag Singh Reviews Functioning of J-K Police Housing Corporation.

The gunfight is currently going on between the security forces and the terrorist. According to reports, the joint patrolling party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army personnel conducted a search operation in the area following intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in the area.

Tweet by ANI:

Jammu & Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at Tiken area of Pulwama. Operations still underway. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/a7VFDynn1v — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. There are no reports of any injuries to security forces personnel. More details are still awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 JeM Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter.

On November 19, four terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in Srinagar. All the four terrorists were belongs to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group. They had a plan to disrupt he District Development Council (DDC) polls in the Union territory.

