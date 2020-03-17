Jammu & Kashmir: 79 Terrorist Incidents After Article 370 Repeal, 49 Militants Killed, MHA Tells Parliament

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 17: Following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, a total of 79 terrorist incidents have been reported, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Parliament on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha by G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs, it was mentioned that 49 militants were killed in the counter-insurgency operation between August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020. Hirdesh Kumar Appointed New Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer.

The Modi government had, in a shock move, repealed Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year. The law had granted special status to J&K, including semi-autonomous powers to the provincial government. The Centre struck down the law after imposing a communication blockade across the state. Simultaneously, a Bill was also passed by the Parliament to bifurcate the state into two union territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020. 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020 in which 49 terrorists have been neutralised," Reddy said in his written reply to the Parliament.

The striking down of Article 370 was cited as a move aimed at reducing the spread of terrorism. Home Minister Amit Shah had told the House that the law was being abused by terrorists and separatist elements to continue their activities. With the removal of this temporary provision, the path has been cleared for J&K's complete integration into India, the government had then argued.