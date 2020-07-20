Jamshedpur, July 20: In a peculiar incident, thieves feasted on mutton and rice before running away with Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth the same amount from the house of a COVID-19 patient. According to a Hindustan Times report, the thieves entered the house of the patient by using a sharp weapon and crowbar.

The thieves then cooked mutton and rice before fleeing, alleged the brother of the COVID-19 patient in his written complaint. The owner of the house, a coronavirus patient was undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH). He came to know about the theft that has taken place in his house after neighbours informed that the rear door of the house is broken. Bhopal Thief Steals Buckets, Mug, Food and Clothes From Locality; Police Refused to Register FIR For 'Trivial Matters'.

The house and its adjoining area were declared a containment zone after the teacher-tested positive on July 8. In another news from the city, a massive contract tracing operation started in Jamshedpur after a golgappa vendor tested positive for coronavirus.

