Mumbai, September 1: For providing better commutation facilities to students registered to appear for the ongoing JEE Main exams, the Western Railway is running 46 additional trains on the Mumbai local rail network grid. The extra train services are aimed at ensuring connectivity for students who would need to travel to their examination centres. NEET, JEE 2020: Students And Their Guardians Allowed to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai, Admit Card Mandatory For Tickets.

The extra trains would be in operation from September 1 to 6. The Joint Entrance Examinations, also referred to as JEE for undergraduate engineering admissions, is also scheduled to be held between the same period of days.

Update by ANI

Western Railways (WR) will run 46 additional special suburban services in #Mumbai from 1st to 6th September, for the convenience of JEE & NEET aspirants: PRO, Western Railway — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

"Western Railways (WR) will run 46 additional special suburban services in Mumbai from 1st to 6th September, for the convenience of JEE and NEET aspirants," said a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

A similar number of additional trains are also expected to be plied on September 13, when the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination or NEET for medical courses admissions would be held.

A day earlier, the WR - on directions of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal - announced that NEET and JEE students would be allowed to board the local trains in Mumbai. A limited number of special suburban service trains are only being accessed by "essential service providers" since the outbreak of COVID-19.

