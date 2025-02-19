Morena, February 19: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 5-year-old boy died after a bullet hit him during celebratory firing in Morena. The alleged incident occurred during the minor boy's aunt's wedding on Tuesday, February 19. Police officials said that the bullet pierced the deceased boy's chest, who had come to attend his aunt's wedding in the city.

Although the boy was rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The deceased minor boy was identified as Gappu, reports FPJ. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Gappu had come to Morena with his family to attend his maasi's (mother's sister) wedding at Hari Dharamshala on Kali Mata Road in Jaura. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

Officials said that Gappu was playing with other children while the male members of the family were firing celebratory gunshots, a part of Chambal's culture. During the celebratory firing, a bullet hit Gappu's chest, thereby leaving him unconscious and bleeding. Gappu's parents rushed to their child's aid and immediately took him to a hospital, where he died.

Eyewitnesses told cops that after the incident, a few boys were seen fleeing on bikes. Meanwhile, the police are investigating to know if the boy was hit out mistakenly or shot deliberately over personal enmity. The police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the wedding ceremony. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

In addition, the Shivgarh police have registered a case against unknown miscreants and have begun investigating the matter. The incident has left the bride's family in deep mourning.

