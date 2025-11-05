A passenger aboard a train was allegedly beaten with a belt by a train vendor near Jhansi after objecting to being overcharged for food. The incident, which occurred on October 25, came to light when the victim, Nihal from Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, shared a video of the assault on social media. Nihal said he was traveling with his family from Katra to Bina when he ordered a vegetarian thali priced at INR 130, though railway guidelines list it at INR 110. After he questioned the overcharge, the vendor reportedly returned and attacked him. Nihal also alleged that despite approaching the Government Railway Police (GRP), no FIR was registered. Mathura Horror: 9-Year-Old Dalit Girl Abducted While Washing Clothes, Gang-Raped by 2 Men Near Temple in UP; 1 Arrested After Video of Sex Assault Surfaces.

Passenger Beaten Up by Vendors for Objecting to Overpriced Food in Jhansi

झांसी में ट्रेन वेंडर ने महंगा खाना देने के विरोध पर यात्री निहाल को बेल्ट से बेरहमी से पीटा ◆ पीड़ित युवक गिड़गिड़ाता रहा, लेकिन वेंडर और उसके साथियों ने लात-घूंसे और बेल्ट से पिटाई जारी रखी ◆ बोगी में मौजूद लोगों ने बीचबचाव कर उसे बचाया, अब रेलवे ने मामले की जांच शुरू की है… pic.twitter.com/4HNcs3ciuR — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News24), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

