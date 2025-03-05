Chaibasa, March 5: At least three CRPF jawans were injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said. The injured jawans were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, they added.

The incident took place at Baliwa in Saranda forests under Manoharpur police station limits when personnel of CRPF 197 battalion went there for a search operation, Kolhan DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe said. Bijapur IED Blast: CRPF Jawan Injured in Explosion During Area Domination Operation in Chhattisgarh.

"An IED exploded during the search operations and three jawans were injured. They were airlifted to Ranchi," he added.