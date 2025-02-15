Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A jawan from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an IED blast during an area domination operation in Bijapur district on Friday.

The explosive device, planted by Naxals, injured the jawan, identified as Constable Arun Kumar Yadav.

Also Read | Hitesh Mehta Arrested: Days After RBI’s Curbs, Mumbai Police EOW Detains New India Cooperative Bank General Manager in INR 122 Crore Fraud Case (Watch Video).

According to Bijapur Police, on February 14, 2025, a team from CoBRA 202 left Camp Nambi for an area domination operation. During the patrol, Constable Arun Kumar Yadav was injured in the IED blast.

Following the explosion, the injured jawan was immediately evacuated to Bijapur and later referred to Raipur for advanced medical treatment. His condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Also Read | What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?.

Earlier this month, Chhattisgarh Police reported that three security personnel were injured in an IED blast and a spike hole trap. The injured included one CRPF soldier and two District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers, all of whom were wounded in an explosion triggered by Naxals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)