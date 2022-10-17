Ranchi, Oct 17: Three youths were hit by a goods train while they were taking selfies on a railway bridge in Jharkhand's Latehar district, resulting in the death of one person on the spot, while the two others were critically injured.

The three, identified as Nasir Ansari, Firdous Ansari and Rizwan Ansari, were taking selfies on the Gala river railway bridge on Sunday evening. Uttar Pradesh: Officer in Charge Suspended Over Negligence in Gang Rape Case in Lucknow.

While Nasir fell under the bridge and died on the spot, the two others were taken by family members to Latehar's Sadar Hospital. Jharkhand: ‘Humiliated’ Dalit Girl’s Family Receives Rs 25,000 Compensation.

The three were friends.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).