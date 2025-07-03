Bulandshahr, July 3: A 22-year-old state-level kabaddi player died after allegedly failing to take an anti-rabies vaccine following a dog bite incident, his kin said. Brijesh, a resident of Farana village here, was bitten by a puppy two months ago while rescuing it from a drain. On Wednesday, his family claimed he never took the anti-rabies shots. On June 28, Brijesh's health deteriorated, and he died despite the attempts made to get him treated. He was the youngest of three brothers. Kabaddi Player Brijesh Solanki Dies of Rabies After Ignoring Vaccination for Dog Bite in UP’s Bulandshahr, Disturbing Video Shows Him Howling in Pain Before Death.

🚨बुलंदशहर : स्टेट लेवल कबड्डी प्लेयर की रेबीज से मौत🚨 ⚰️ मौत से कुछ देर पहले का एक वीडियो वायरल 🐕 वीडियो में ब्रजेश कुत्ते की तरह हरकतें कर रहा 🦠 पिल्ले को बचाने के दौरान पिल्ले ने काटा था 🏅 गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट ने इंजेक्शन नहीं लगवाया था 💉 रेबीज शरीर में फैलने से ब्रजेश सोलंकी… pic.twitter.com/NEN5cLdAr1 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) July 2, 2025

"He didn't think it was serious and didn't get vaccinated. Later, a private hospital in Aligarh confirmed he had been bitten by a rabid animal, likely a monkey or dog." his brother Sandeep said. Brijesh was training in the village at the time of the incident. Following his death, the health department administered anti-rabies vaccines to 29 people in Farana village as a precautionary measure, according to officials.