Mumbai, July 27: Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known by his initials KRK, has been accused of attempt to rape, as per reports. The accusation has been made by a fitness model in Mumbai. A case has reportedly been filed by the complainant against the Bollywood actor and film critic in the Versova police station in Mumbai. The case was reportedly filed against the actor in June this year. Bigg Boss: From Zubair Khan, Swamy Om to KRK, Housemates Who Were Shown the Door Over Behavioural Issues.

According to the report by Zee News Hindi, the FIR was lodged against Kamaal Rashid Khan on June 26, 2021 for attempt to rape. However, the complainant has not made any statement in this regard so far. Even Khan has commented on the accusation so far. The actor is frequently in news for various reasons, mostly for his comments on leading film actors and actresses and reviewing Bollywood movies. Radhe: Salman Khan Files Defamation Case Against Kamaal Rashid Khan for the Review of His Film (View Post).

In May this year, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had also filed a defamation case against KRK for his review of former's movie Radhe. A legal notice was sent to Kamaal Rashid Khan in the matter.

