Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against Kamaal Rashid Khan for his Radhe review. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal by the legal team of the actor. As per the legal notice, shared by KRK, Salman Khan's legal team will be announcing the matter for an urgent hearing at Bombay Civil Court on Thursday (May 27). Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been in several trouble since it has released.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#SalmanKhan has filed a defamation case against #KRK for his 'Radhe' review. A legal notice in regards to the complaint was sent to Kamaal Khan by the legal team of the actor.#RadheYourMostWantedBhai pic.twitter.com/NzWb8zSkZ9 — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) May 26, 2021

Check Out the Legal Notice Received By Kamaal Rashid Khan:

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

