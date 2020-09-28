Mumbai, September 28: A misinformation went viral on social media on Tuesday, which prompted the Central Railway to issue a clarification. According to the misleading claims, a coach of the Kamayani Express train had derailed near Jalgaon station. The authorities, in a statement issued shortly after taking cognisance of the rumour, said no such incident took place. Indian Railways Privatisation: Who Will Decide Fares of Private Trains? How Will Private Operators Be Selected? Here's Everything You Must Know.

The Central Railway claimed that a mock drill was being conducted to assess the preparedness of officials in case of a train accident. The drill was reported by certain sections of the social media as an accident, it said.

"Information regarding derailment of one coach of Kamayani Express near Jalgaon station is getting viral. It is clarified that no such incident has happened. A mock drill is being conducted by the railways as part of preparedness in case of a train accident," said a statement issued by the public relations officer of the Central Railway.

CPRO, Central Railway Statement

Information regarding derailment of one coach of Kamayani Express near Jalgaon station is getting viral. It is clarified that no such incident has happened. A mock drill is being conducted by the railways as part of preparedness in case of a train accident: CPRO, Central Railway — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

The Kamayani Express, numbered 11071 and 11072, runs from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak to Varanasi via Bhopal and vice versa. One side of the journey is completed by the train in 22 hours and 50 minutes. The train is usually occupied to full capacity with commuters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).