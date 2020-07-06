Bengaluru, July 6: The BS Yediyurappa-led government in Karnataka has cancelled the licence of 110 pharmacies for not maintaining details of customers who purchased drugs related to illnesses including cough, sneeze and fever. According to a tweet by ANI, Karnataka has cancelled the licence of these pharmacies for not maintaining a record of people purchasing drugs related to Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI), cough, sneeze and fever.

On Sunday, the state government of Karnataka said that people coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-days home quarantine. The decision was taken owing to the rise in coronavirus cases across the southern state. On Monday, the COVID-19 count in Karnataka mounted to 25,317 with 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, 10,527 patients have recovered and the death toll has mounted to 401. The State Health Department informed that Bengaluru has emerged as the corona hotspot with the highest 981 being reported in the last 24 hours.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka Government cancels the licence of 110 pharmacies for not maintaining details of customers purchasing drugs related to Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI), cough, sneeze and fever. — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, authorities had asked medical shops and pharmacists to keep a record of phone number and address of customers who buy medicines for fever, cough and cold -symptoms similar to COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. In India, the COVID-19 tally inched closer to 7 lakh-mark with 24,248 new cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus tally in the state rose to 6,97,413 making India surpass Russia to become the country with third-highest coronavirus cases.

