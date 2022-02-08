Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reacted to the video of a girl in hijab being heckled by several men wearing Saffron scarves and chanting slogans of Jai Shri Ram. Abdullah tweeted, "How brave these men are & how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed & normalised in India today. We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish & exclude people for it."

Meanwhile, Amid the ongoing controversy over wearing hijab to college, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday has asked all concerned to keep the peace and let children study. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Shivamogga district of Karnataka on Tuesday following incidents of violence due to hijab row.

Tweet By Omar Abdullah:

How brave these men are & how macho they must feel while targeting a lone young lady! Hatred for Muslims has been completely mainstreamed & normalised in India today. We are no longer a nation that celebrates our diversity, we want to punish & exclude people for it. https://t.co/KfxaF88Otd — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 8, 2022

