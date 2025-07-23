Udupi, July 23: A 34-year-old man has allegedly lost over Rs 15.5 lakh to an online scam after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme via a messaging app, police said on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Ashwith, filed a complaint at the Karkala town police station, following which an FIR was registered under the Information Technology Act, they added. Ashwith, according to police, received a WhatsApp message on January 28, 2025, from a number registered under the name Meena Sakpal, inviting him to join an "S-coin investment task" through the app. Share Market Investment Scam in Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped of INR 7.8 Crore After Downloading Fake Trading App Sent on WhatsApp by Fraudsters Posing As Wealth Advisors in Bandra; Case Registered.

Believing the message to be "genuine", he followed the instructions, shared his account details, and made multiple payments between January 29 and June 19, 2025. The funds, totalling Rs 15,52,650, were transferred from his Maharashtra Bank account in Mangaluru to a UPI-linked account. After making the payments, he was asked to invest more and later told to pay a tax to retrieve his money, a senior police officer said. When the funds were not returned, Ashwith approached the police. Further investigation is underway, police added.