Bengaluru, August 31: Heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of Karnataka over the next few days, especially in the coastal districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its weather bulletin, IMD Bengaluru stated that Karnataka coastal districts very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on August 31 and September 1. According to C S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru, the coastal regions of the southern state will experience widespread rainfall on September 2, 3 and 4 while south Interior Karnataka is likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall on August 31.

In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that under the influence of strengthening of the north-south trough along the east coast, rainfall intensity over peninsular India is very likely to increase from September 1. "South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are very likely to receive Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on September 2 and 3, 2020", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020: Country to Witness 'Normal' Rainfall This Year.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka coastal districts very likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on 31st August and 1st September & widespread rainfall on 2nd, 3rd & 4th Sept. South Interior Karnataka likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall on 31st August: C S Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/UebqDMRqx5 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

In the last week, rains resumed in many parts of Karnataka after a brief respite. The torrential rains caused flood-like situation in several areas, especially in the northern belt. Several parts in the border district of Belagavi were submerged, with increasing inflow into rivers like Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha.

