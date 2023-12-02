Koppal, December 2: In a shocking incident, a group of youths burnt the beard of a visually-challenged elderly Muslim man and forced him to chant 'Jai Sriram' slogans in Koppal district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday. The group had committed the act on the pretext of giving a lift to the victim. According to police, 65-year-old Hussein Saab, a resident of Mehaboobnagar is the victim. He is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Karnataka Shocker: Man Stabs Son to Death After Heated Argument Over Mobile Addiction in Mysuru
The incident took place on November 25 near Siddikeri Railway Bridge in Gangavathi town when the man was returning to Gangavathi from Hospet late at night. He was waiting for the auto when the accused came on a bike, forcefully took him on their vehicle on the pretext of giving lift. They then took him under the railway bridge, burnt his beard and forced him to chant 'Jai Sriram' slogans. After assaulting him brutally, the youth robbed cash and went away. He was forced to spend the night under the railway bridge. Karnataka Shocker: 23-Year-Old School Teacher Kidnapped in Broad Daylight in Hassan, CCTV Video Surfaces
Visually-Challenged Man Assaulted, Forced To Chant ‘Jai Sriram’
In a heinous act, a 65-years-old blind #Muslim man was beaten by a duo, forced to chant #JaiShriRam and burnt his beard in #Gangavati town of #Koppal, #Karnataka. FIR registered.
The victim #Husensab, who is currently undergoing treatment, is partially blind and makes his living… pic.twitter.com/sm50Ys6mZk
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 1, 2023
He was noticed by shepherds in the morning and they escorted him to his house. Hussain Saab had registered a police complaint in this regard. Koppal SP Yashoda Vantagodi visited the spot and assured that the accused would be tracked soon. Further investigation is on.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2023 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).