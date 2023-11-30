A group of men grabbed a 23-year-old school teacher, dragged her into an SUV and kidnapped her in broad daylight in Karnataka's Hassan on Thursday, November 30. Police report that Arpita's mother has implicated her relative Ramu in her kidnapping. The two reportedly dated for almost four years, according to the family. Meanwhile, the shocking incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the locality and is currently doing rounds on social media. Karnataka Shocker: Student Kidnapped, Assaulted for Talking to College Girl in Hubballi; 2 Held.

School Teacher Kidnapped in Broad Daylight in Hassan

A school teacher was kidnapped, allegedly by a relative, after she and her family members rejected his marriage proposal, at #Bittagowdanahalli on the outskirts of #Hassan city early today morning. The teacher, #Arpitha, was on her way to school around 8 am when she was bundled… pic.twitter.com/fw10qTcwQm — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)