Mysuru, October 31: A man died by suicide after his wife eloped with her paramour in Hunsur town of Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said on Monday. An FIR has been filed against the woman on a complaint filed by the deceased man's father.

According to police, Krishne Gowda has demanded action against daughter-in-law Nethra for compelling his son to end life. Sureshkumar and Nethra lived at Koyampattur colony in Hunsur town with two daughters. While Suresh worked as a labourer, Nethra worked at a factory.

A month ago, Nethra did not return from work. After all his efforts to locate her failed, Sureshkumar lodged a missing complaint with Hunsur Rural police station.

Recently, the police tracked her in Shivamogga and questioned her. Nethra claimed that she doesn't wish to live with Sureshkumar and that she is married to her lover from a neighbouring village. She had sent her marriage photos to Sureshkumar.

On seeing her wedding photos, Sureshkumar went into depression and committed suicide at his residence on Sunday noon. An investigation is underway.

