Bengaluru, August 3: A day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, six of his staff members at the Chief Minister's office also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, one of his daughters has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Chief Minister's Office had announced on Sunday night that Yediyurappa had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital. BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Admitted to Hospital.

According to reports, the Chief Minister took a test after feeling unwell. As the test was positive, he was soon admitted in a private hospital on the recommendation of doctors. Taking to Twitter, the 78-year-old Chief Minister of Karnataka said he was fine and urged people who came in contact with him to get a COVID-19 test done. "I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," he said.

Here's the tweet:

Six staff members at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's office test positive for #COVID19. One of his daughters has also tested positive for the infection: Chief Minister's Office CM had announced last night that he tested positive for coronavirus. #Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The Karnataka Chief Minister has five children, including two sons and three daughters. His youngest daughter B.Y. Padmavati was found to have been infected with the disease, an official said on Monday. "As Padmavati's sample result turned positive, she has also been admitted to the privately-run Manipal Hospital where Yediyurappa is under treatment for the virus," an official of the Chief Minister's Office was quoted by IANS.

After the Chief Minister was found positive of the virus, the Chief Minister's official and personal staff, including cook, servants and drivers were advised to be in isolation for a week. Reports inform that the Chief Minister's other family members and relatives who have been in contact with him were also advised to go into quarantine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).