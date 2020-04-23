Karnataka: Two Men Try to Sell Valuable Two-Headed Snake Disguised As Delivery Boys for an Online Service in Bengaluru, Arrested

Two Men Try to Sell Valuable Two-Headed Snake (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, April 23: Two men in Bengaluru have been arrested for selling a valuable two-headed snake under the cover of being delivery boys for an online delivery service. According to a tweet by ANI, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has arrested two men in connection with the crime. A complaint has been given to Range Forest Officer, Kaggalipura range. A case has also been registered.

The two men, impersonated as delivery boys, fooled people by selling snakes in their delivery bags, which are meant to carry food. According to a report by ANI, The two accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan and Azar Khan were trying to sell a snake, belonging to Boidae family. Men Try to Sell Rare Red Sand Boa, a Two-Headed Snake for Rs 15 Lakh in Panvel, Held.

Here's the tweet:

Karnataka: Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested 2 people who were trying to sell a two-headed snake under the cover of being delivery boys for an online delivery service. A complaint has been given to Range Forest Officer, Kaggalipura range. Case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/wSN21Behxk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime said the two-headed snake commonly called Sand Boa is a specified reptile under schedule-four of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The official said that the snake is used for medicinal values and it is believed that it will bring good fortunes.