Thiruvanthapuram, June 20: The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association on Saturday wrote to Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar urging to temporarily discontinue physical sittings and filing as a safety measure. The association wrote the letter to Manikumar after a police officer who tested COVID19 positive entered the court premises.

The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association urged that the court should discontinue physical sittings and physical case filings until June 30. The representation further suggested that reopening of the court may be considered based on the results of #COVID19 tests of primary contacts of the police officer. Coronavirus Tally in India Nears 4 Lakh Mark After Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,516 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 12,948.

Letter By The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association:

The association said, “We are informed that the police officer of Kalamaserry Police Station, who had been confirmed COVID-19, had visited the High Court on Wednesday. Based on reports regarding his contacts in the High Court, it has been decided that some liaison officers of Advocate General Office and the Special CP (Vigilance) has been advised to go on a quarantine.” The letter added that one of the Judges of the high court has also decided to go into quarantine.

The number of coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to 2,912 on Saturday. The deadly virus claimed the lives of 21 people in the southern state. Currently, there are over 1,300 active coronavirus cases in Kerala. Meanwhile, India on Saturday morning registered the highest single-day spike of 14,516 coronavirus cases in the 24 hour-period taking the tally in the country to 3,95,048. The total death toll due to COVID-19 in India has climbed to 12,948

