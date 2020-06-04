Kerala Elephant Deaths: Days Before Pregnant Elephant's Death in Palakkad, Similar Tusker Death Was Reported From Kollam

Elephant (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi/Kochi, June 4: Days after the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after it ate a pineapple filled with explosives, a similar incident, that happened in April, has came to light in Kollam district. A young female elephant was reported to have died of injuries in her mouth, a month ago. As per reports, the young female elephant died in April in Pathanapuram forest range area under Punalur division in Kollam district.

Informing more about the incident, a forest official said, as quoted by news agency PTI, "The pachyderm was found alienated from the herd of elephants. Its jaw was broken and it was unable to eat." Adding more, he said, "It was very weak. When the forest officials approached, the elephant ran into the forest and joined the herd of elephants waiting there. But the next day, the elephant was again found alienated from its herd. Proper treatment was given but unfortunately it succumbed to its wounds." Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala by Firecracker-Stuffed Pineapple is 'Murder', Says Maneka Gandhi.

Stating that investigation into such cases was very tough, forest officials said, "It is very difficult to gather information in such incidents. Locating the place where they meet with such fate is not easy as the herd of wild elephants travels several kilometers a day. The incident comes to the notice of forest officials after the ill fated elephants are found alienated from their herds. That too weeks later. This makes the probe tough."

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Minister K Raju had sought a report from the top wildlife officials about the incidents of elephant deaths in state. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar said the incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi.

Earlier, parliamentarian and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday called the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed with pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala as 'murder'. She even opined that Kerala's "Malappuram district is known for animal cruelty." However, it was pointed out later that the pregnant elephant death from the Palakkad district and not Malappuram.