Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala by Firecracker-Stuffed Pineapple is 'Murder', Says Maneka Gandhi

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 3: Reacting to the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant was fed with pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala, parliamentarian and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday said it was a murder. The elephant had died after being seriously injured by firecrackers hidden in a pineapple. Speaking to news agency ANI, Maneka Gandhi opined that Kerala's Malappuram district is known for animal cruelty. HORRIFYING! Pregnant Elephant's Death After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers In Kerala Is New Low For Humanity, Furious Netizens Demand Justice For The 'Mother and Baby'.

"It's murder. Malappuram is famous for such incidents. It's India's most violent district. For instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time," Gandhi said. The brutal incident had taken place last month. According to Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park, some people had placed firecrackers inside a pineapple and this was eaten by the wild pregnant elephant and in the process of chewing the cracker burst and injured the elephant.

Maneka Gandhi's Statement:

Kerala Government has not taken any action in Malappuram, it seems they are scared. An elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala. We have less than 20,000 elephants left in India, they are rapidly declining: Maneka Gandhi, BJP MP & animal rights activist https://t.co/hkbRSYSU30 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The Kerala forest department officials came to know about the seriously injured elephant near a water source outside the National park on May 23. "We summoned a veterinarian and later on the 25th an elephant expert David Abraham came and examined and explained to us the bad situation," said Pachuau.