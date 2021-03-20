Kozhikode, March 20: An alert man in Kerala saved life of his co-worker who almost fell off the first floor of a building after fainting. A CCTV footage of the incident, which happened in Kozhikode’s Vadakara earlier this week, is going viral on social media. The rescuer was identified as 45-year-old Thayyil Mittal Baburaj whose quick thinking saved the life of Binu alias Babu. RPF Woman Constable Saves Child After Young Boy Falls Through Gap In Platform And Train, Video Goes Viral.

In the video, Baburaj and Binu are seen standing on the first-floor verandah of a Kerala Bank's branch building in Vadakara. Both of them are employees of the bank. They were waiting for their turn to pay their Provident Fund when Binu fainted and fell over the ledge, according to a The News Minutes report. Baburaj, who was standing next to him, responded swiftly and grabbed on to Binu's leg and saved him from falling off. CISF Personnel Saves Life by Giving CPR to a Person Who Collapsed at Dabri More Metro Station in Delhi; Watch Video.

Kerala Man Saves Life of Co-Worker Who Almost Fell Off Building After Fainting, Watch Video

Soon, others joined Baburaj and Binu was rescued without any injury. The video of Baburaj's daring rescue effeort is widely circulated on social media. It is learnt that there was a live wire running underneath the building and the fall could have been fatal for Binu. Besides, he would have also fallen head first if Baburaj had not seized hold of his leg.

