Delhi, January 19: CISF personnel Constable Vikas recently saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger named Satyanaran at Dabri More Station. In the video released, the patient could be seen standing near the checking point and talking to someone. In the next moment, he collapsed on the floor.

A CISF personnel noticed that the passenger was unconscious and not breathing properly, and due to sudden fall, he sustained an injury to his face/mouth. Without losing any time, he immediately started giving CPR to the passenger, as a result of which, he regained his consciousness. CISF Personnel Turn Hero, Save Man's Life by Performing CPR After He Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Mumbai Airport; Watch Video.

CISF Personnel Saves Life by Giving CPR to a Passenger:

#CISF personnel saved a precious life by giving CPR to a passenger namely Mr Satyanaran, R/O Janakpuri @ Dabri More Metro Station, DMRC, Delhi. Mr Satyanaran thanked CISF profusely for saving his life. pic.twitter.com/iqlMyeSIhd — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 18, 2021

A few years ago, in a similar incident, CISF personnel performed CPR to save a man's life who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai airport. The passenger was later shifted to Nanavati hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.

