Bengaluru, January 16: A Kerala engineering student’s attempt to gain social media fame backfired this week after Bengaluru transport authorities imposed a fine of ₹1.11 lakh on his heavily modified car. The penalty, issued by the Yelahanka Regional Transport Office (RTO), notably exceeds the estimated ₹70,000 market value of the 2002-model vehicle.

The incident came to light after videos of the modified Honda City circulated on social media, showing the vehicle producing deafening engine roars and shooting flames from its exhaust while being driven through the streets of northeast Bengaluru. Public complaints regarding the noise and perceived safety risks prompted the Hennur Traffic Police to track the vehicle. Viral Video of Female Shop Owner Begging Customer To Make Purchase After Spending 2 Hours Real or Fake? The Girls Say Clip Is Scripted.

On January 2, officers intercepted the car near Bharatiya City, where it was being used by a student from Kannur who had traveled to Bengaluru for New Year celebrations. Upon inspection, authorities discovered a series of unauthorized alterations that violated the Motor Vehicles Act, including an unauthorized color change, a tampered silencer, and modified lighting structures that posed a fire hazard.

Traffic police officials stated that they chose to refer the matter to the RTO rather than issuing a standard traffic ticket to ensure the maximum permissible penalty was applied as a deterrent. The Yelahanka RTO eventually levied a total fine of ₹1,11,500 for the various structural and safety violations.

According to police sources, the student paid the full amount on Wednesday to secure the release of the vehicle. Officials noted that while the car had reportedly been driven in Kerala for over a year with these modifications, it was the high-profile nature of the stunts in Bengaluru that finally triggered the enforcement action. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Child ‘Kya Chahiye Aapko?’, He Asks for ‘Chips’; Video Goes Viral.

Fire from the exhaust? Expect the cost. Public roads aren’t stunt posts. ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕ ರಸ್ತೆಗಳು ಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವ ಜಾಗವಲ್ಲ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ವಾಹನದ ಎಕ್ಸಾಸ್ಟ್ (Exhaust) ಮಾರ್ಪಡಿಸಿ ಕಿಡಿ ಅಥವಾ ಬೆಂಕಿ ಹೊರಬರುವಂತೆ ಮಾಡುವುದು ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಾಹಸಕ್ಕೆ ತಕ್ಕ ಬೆಲೆ ತೆರಬೇಕಾಗುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದು ನೆನಪಿರಲಿ.#NoStunts… pic.twitter.com/c6cJOShJaW — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) January 15, 2026

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have emphasized a "zero-tolerance" policy toward modifications that compromise public safety or cause a nuisance. Officers remarked that the strict action serves as a warning to other motorists who prioritize social media engagement over road legality. The owner was released with a formal warning against repeating such stunts in the future.

