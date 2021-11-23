Kolkata, November 23: In another incident of crime against women, a 42-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter were severely injured in an attack by their neighbor on Sunday. The accused was arrested by the police. The mother-daughter were critically injured in the attack.

As per the report published by the Times of India, The attack took place on Sunday evening at 8 pm at the victim's house in Behala. The victims, Identified as Rekha and her daughter Lata Halder were in their house when their neighbor attacked them. The accused has been identified as Somnath Niyogi, Age 28, a wholesale vegetable dealer in the area. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

As per the reports, The accused and the victim's family had a long-standing feud over trivial things. The victim's husband, Rabi, In her statement said that the accused had hit their daughter with an iron rod and when her mother rushed to save her, The accused hit her on the head and hand with a sharp object. The accused fled the spot after the attack. Both victims were critically injured in the attack and were taken to the hospital. The case has been registered on the accused on the basis of Rabi's statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).